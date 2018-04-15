Sticky situations and ethics: Do the right thing, or avoid potential for trouble?

Imagine that you witness a poor family shoplifting food in a grocery store. What would you do?
I discussed this scenario with a variety of people, including students at Fresno State and kids at King Elementary School. People also responded to the dilemma through a Twitter poll and a Facebook video.
I was surprised that only a handful of people said they would report the shoplifting. Our culture hammers us with the idea, “If you see something, say something.” The store manager would want you to report the theft. And nonreporting seems to encourage scofflaws.
But we often weigh consequences when thinking about such things. Stealing food seems a minor crime in comparison with a poor family’s need to eat. We have a sense that we ought to help those in need – even if it means bending the rules or looking the other way.
About a third of respondents said they would look the other way. In some cases, this is an expression of benevolence. Some think that if the poor family needs the food, then good for them for stealing it. Who am I to get in their way?
But most who said they would ignore the shoplifting are merely self-interested. There is a kind of cynical wisdom in minding your own business. It is a lot of trouble to report wrongdoing. The people you report might retaliate against you. And so on.
Avoidance is often a path of least resistance. We know this is a problem in our world. People are often too willing turn a blind eye to wrongdoing. Avoidance strategies cause ethical problems, from business scandals and petty corruption to domestic violence and war crimes.
Doing the right thing usually takes time and energy. It is risky to confront wrongdoing. But that’s the cost of being virtuous. It is not easy to be good.
This brings us to the Good Samaritan response. Two-thirds said they would offer to buy groceries for the poor family. I was surprised that this many people would go out of their way to help people.
Some Good Samaritans claim that there is a right to food. Many people said that poor people deserve to eat. One kind-hearted kid said that if the poor family has a dog, we ought to feed the dog as well! Indeed, the kids I talked to were quick to express generosity and compassion.
Many people also worried about the fear and humiliation of the poor. People were concerned that the poor shoplifters would end up in jail if they got caught. This point was reiterated by a couple of respondents who confessed that they had been in similar situation, forced to steal food to survive. It is easy to empathize with the degrading and precarious situation of the hungry.
It is heartwarming to learn that there are so many Good Samaritans in the world. But caution is in order. We overestimate our own virtue. People often say one thing and do another.
More rigorous studies show that self-professed philanthropists fail to act charitably. In one famous study, theology students were asked to give a presentation on the parable of the Good Samaritan. On the way to the lecture, these students encountered a distressed person planted in their path. When the students were in a hurry, they tended to ignore the needy person.
When we are distracted, angry, tired, or hurried we can fail to act on our own best intentions. We are also pretty good at rationalizing and excusing our failures of conscience, after the fact.
That is why ethics education and training are so important. The more we think, the more thoughtful we become. This does not mean that the answers are obvious. In cases like our shoplifting scenario, it’s not obvious what the right answer is. The world is complicated. And the details matter.
The conclusion I derive from these conversations is that the charitable impulse is alive and well in the hearts of people. If tax season and the tumult of the world are getting you down, take a moment to talk young people about ethics. You’ll be encouraged to discover that most of them are thoughtful, compassionate, and kind.
Andrew Fiala is a professor of philosophy and director of The Ethics Center at Fresno State: @PhilosophyFiala
Comments