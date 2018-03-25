When citizens don’t believe their democracy, it dies. That’s happening now in America

The comedians have a lot to joke about these days.
We seem to be living in a comedy populated by porn stars and Putin. A ridiculous recent development features Joe Biden and Donald Trump threatening to beat each other up.
As we laugh at this absurdity, we might consider a line from Bertolt Brecht, written in 1939, “The laughing man has not yet heard the terrible news.” Brecht was reflecting on the failure of German civilization.
The terrible news today is that Americans have lost faith in the system. A variety of surveys — The Edelman Trust Barometer, The Pew Center,The Gallup Poll, and a poll from NPR/Marist — report that trust in government is at an all-time low.
Democratic government depends upon our faith in it. When the people do not believe in the system, the system collapses.
The president himself routinely claims that the system is rigged. This was theme of his campaign. He has reiterated it as president. When he disbanded his voter fraud commission earlier this year, for example, he blamed Democratic states for refusing to play along. He tweeted, “the system is rigged.”
Trump and his supporters think that there are “deep state actors” undermining his presidency. Trump’s opponents keep saying that the emperor has no clothes.
The donkeys and elephants are pulling in opposite directions. The House Intelligence Committee devolved into a flurry of memos and counter-memos. Republicans have suggested nefarious partisanship behind the infamous Steele dossier. Democrats see Republican denial as political theater. The rest of us roll our eyes.
Despite the partisan bickering, we know that Russian operatives used social media to troll our system. And now we are learning how Cambridge Analytica, a firm founded by Trump’s former adviser Stephen Bannon, did something similar.
Meanwhile, the credibility of the free press has been destroyed. Each side views the other as fake news. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, called The Fresno Bee a “left-wing rag.” A Fox News contributor, Lt. Col. Ralph Peters, quit Fox News, calling it a “propaganda machine.”
And so it goes. This is what a dying democracy looks like.
Democracy thrives when citizens have a shared faith in reason, truth and the fairness of the process. Democratic deliberation requires free, open, and civil discussion. The peaceful transfer of power requires us to accept the legitimacy of elections, the rationality of our fellow citizens, and the rule of law.
All of this is destroyed by inequality, nepotism, propaganda, manipulation and distrust. If elections are rigged, there is no reason to accept their results. If law enforcement agencies are staffed by partisan hacks, the rule of law is undermined. And if our leaders are as corrupt and venal as they appear, there is no reason to obey their decrees.
Sovereignty and political legitimacy depend upon a kind of voluntary suspension of disbelief. Max Weber explained that authority rests upon the belief that the laws are legitimate and a kind of faith in sovereignty. Without that faith, things unravel.
In the 1920s, Carl Schmitt saw growing distrust in the Weimar Republic. He claimed that democracy fails when elites gather spoils and empower themselves. He saw how vulnerable the masses were to propaganda that appealed to “immediate interests and passions.” Propaganda and power politics prevent genuine discussion, rational argument, and democratic deliberation.
Soon enough the flames of passion, power, and propaganda brutally ended the Weimar Republic. And philosophers like Schmitt began to support the idea of a dictatorship, a strong authoritarian leader to bring order to the chaos.
We are not yet living in our own Weimar Republic. American checks and balances are deeply rooted. Most likely we will muddle along in our dysfunction for the foreseeable future. But it is getting harder to have faith in our political theater.
And perhaps there is some benefit to this growing cynicism.
Bertolt Brecht, who fled Germany in 1933, was one of the most important playwrights of the 20th Century. He was not simply interested in playing along with masks, costumes, and facades. Brecht wanted art to stimulate critical thought and social revolution.
Cynicism breaks the spell of ideology. Laughter can free us from illusion. But laughter is not enough. It must give way to thinking.
Andrew Fiala is a professor of philosophy and director of The Ethics Center at Fresno State: @PhilosophyFiala
