Stormy Daniels affair: Morality play that is sad reflection of American culture

Did you hear the one about the President and the porn star? That should set up a punch line.
But this isn’t a joke.
It’s a sad reflection of American culture, a morality play about sex, power, money, and truth.
Different people will derive different lessons from this story. Some old goats may applaud the president, seeing sex with porn stars as a perk of power. But most will condemn the Donald for stepping out on his wife. Some will suggest this is none of our business.
But if the Stormy payoff violates campaign finance rules and legal ethics, it becomes a matter of public concern.
And what about Stormy herself?
Some will see her as a working girl to be admired for her pluck, ingenuity, and filmmaking prowess.
Others will see her as a goldbricking hustler, taking advantage of a consensual affair with a married man.
And others will see her as a depraved prostitute, whose wickedness is a sign of our decadence.
The recently departed Billy Graham would likely see Stormy as an agent of the devil.
He said that Satan has “hundreds of agents ... producing sex movies to pollute young minds.”
Graham continued, “He (Satan) has intellectuals in high positions teaching a hedonistic and permissive philosophy.”
We do live in a permissive and hedonistic era.
But let’s not blame the intellectuals. Since the time of Plato, philosophers have routinely pointed out the dangers of hedonism and with problem of pornography.
Nor are the pornographers entirely to blame. The real problem is that men keep paying for it.
And so we look beyond the sex to the money. This story is about power, privilege, and money.
Daniels claims she hooked up with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament that included other celebrities. such as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Trump made the rounds of celebrity parties. According to the New Yorker, Trump hooked up with another porn star, a Playboy playmate at a party at the Playboy mansion.
Hugh Hefner, Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump and their friends live by different rules. Stormy has appeared in 180 porn movies, as well as a few mainstream films.
According to the Daily Mail, she is worth about $4 million, including $130,000 of hush money given to her by Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen.
Cohen can afford it. He is worth about $10 million.
So instead of blaming sex or Satan, we might blame capitalism, which puts everything up for sale. As Karl Marx said, quoting Shakespeare, money is the “common whore” of mankind. The licentiousness of millionaires and celebrities is a product of their wealth and privilege.
Let’s try a different lens, which is focused on truth, lying, and authenticity. In the Daniels affair, everyone is phony and nothing is what it appears to be.
We might begin with Stormy herself. Her name is fake, as are her breasts. She sells fantasies that have nothing to do with actual sex.
Daniels used a second pseudonym in the “hush agreement” arranged by Cohen through a shell company. Daniels was known as Peggy Peterson, while Trump was known as David Dennison. Daniels claims that the hush agreement lacks a signature from Dennison, a.k.a. Trump.
One wonders why a pseudonymous signature matters on a legal agreement crafted by a shell company on behalf of people identified by aliases. But apparently even in a phony and inauthentic world, the law requires some kind of authentication.
This story fits the fake news era, where everyone accuses everyone else of lying. We don’t know who to believe: the porn star or the president.
The fact that this is a problem is a sign of the times. And what shall we tell our children?
Some will warn their children of Satan’s power.
Others might encourage their kids to learn to be like Trump or Daniels: get rich quick and do what you want. But I suggest we offer our kids some common sense moral lessons.
Porn is a fantasy that has little to do with loving relationships. Women’s bodies do not look like Stormy’s. Cheating and phoniness destroy relationships. Lying breeds distrust. The truth eventually comes out.
And money can’t buy silence, integrity or love.
