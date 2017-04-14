The Syrian missile attacks: morally, no piece of cake, but justifiable

Last week’s bombing of Syria was the latest in a long line of military interventions carried out by American forces around the world. In Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and elsewhere, American attacks have been justified by moral arguments, drawing on the norms of international law and the just-war tradition.
Some will argue that moral justification has often been mere icing on the cake of national interest. But no American president has claimed that we are merely fighting for oil, power or profit. Instead, moral principles are invoked and international law is cited.
President Trump offered several rationales for the Syria attack. He said that he wanted “to prevent and deter” chemical weapons. He said Syria reneged on its international obligations regarding chemical weapons. And most poignantly, he singled out the evil of chemical weapons. He said, “Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.”
There is a strong moral argument to be made with regard to the need to protect innocents from being killed by their own governments.
Preventive war
Preventive war is morally problematic. Failure to comply with international treaties does not obviously warrant military intervention.
Over a decade ago, the United Nations established the idea of a “responsibility to protect.” The world agreed that the international community has an obligation to prevent and stop genocides, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
This idea fits with emerging interpretations of the just-war tradition. The just-war theory says it is always wrong to deliberately target noncombatants. And so it makes sense to see the defense of innocents as a just cause for military intervention.
Chemical weapons may also be evil in themselves. The just-war tradition maintains that some things are always wrong even within war: rape and torture, for example.
Scholars debate whether chemical weapons are a unique evil. They may not be that different from other indiscriminate weapons, such as carpet-bombing or the use of cluster bombs. But it is always a war crime to deliberately kill children.
A widespread strategy of killing noncombatants is a crime against humanity. The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, claimed Syria was engaged in “crimes against humanity.” She said Syria’s criminal acts “shock the conscience of all humanity.”
President Trump should be encouraged to remain committed to this moral high ground. This means that Trump should renounce some of his previous comments, like about torture, or about killing the families of terrorists.
It is good to hear the Trump administration appeal to moral principles in this way. We should embrace the global struggle to defend human rights. Morality, not self-interest, ought to guide our relations with the world and our use of armed force.
Moral high ground
Moral limits make war more difficult to fight and to win. This is as it should be. It is always difficult to be good. And when we ask people to kill and die on our behalf, we ought to be very sure that we are asking them to do the right thing.
Moral decisions about military intervention should cause fear and trembling. Thus Trump’s discussion of how he launched the attack while eating a “beautiful piece of chocolate cake” is a bit disconcerting.
There are often reasons for doubt and second-guessing when it comes to war. The “fog of war” makes it difficult to judge the facts on the ground. We can’t know in advance what will work. And in the nuclear age there is always the risk of a chain reaction of escalation.
It remains an open question whether last week’s attack on Syria was actually moral or wise. Some just-war scholars and international lawyers say it was. Others say it wasn’t. It is never simple to make moral judgments about war.
Just-war principles allow war only as a last resort. They focus on proportionality and the risk of futile quagmires. And they remind us to create a viable peace after war ends.
International human rights doctrine and the just-war theory provide ethical guidance amid the chaos of war. But these are complex ideas. There are no cakewalks in the world of war. And morality is always difficult and demanding.
Andrew Fiala is a professor of philosophy and director of The Ethics Center at Fresno State: @PhilosophyFiala
