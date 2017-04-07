The ‘War to End All Wars’ did nothing of the sort

On April 6, 1917 Congress declared war. When the Great War ended, tens of millions were dead, including more than 100,000 Americans.
President Woodrow Wilson made the case for war in an April 2 speech. He singled out German submarine warfare as a cause for war. Like the terrorists and chemical weapons attacks of today, submarines killed indiscriminately.
Wilson described German sub warfare as a “cruel and unmanly business” showing a “reckless lack of compassion.” The attacks violated “the scruples of humanity,” contrary to what “the heart and conscience of mankind” required.
The U.S. would enter the war, he said, to “vindicate the principles of peace and justice in the life of the world.” Wilson continued: “The world must be made safe for democracy. Its peace must be planted upon the tested foundations of political liberty.”
Such idealism sounds naive in our America First era. President Trump has argued that we should have kept the oil from Iraq. “To the victor go the spoils,” Trump said in a speech in January.
This is far from Wilson’s vision. He said: “We have no selfish ends to serve. We desire no conquest, no dominion. We seek no indemnities for ourselves, no material compensation for the sacrifices we shall freely make. We are but one of the champions of the rights of mankind.”
Wilson saw “autocratic” government as the enemy of democracy. Autocracies cannot be trusted, he said. They create threats to peace and freedom. Wilson imagined peace dawning as democracy spread.
Of course, the U.S. is no perfect democracy. Wilson tried to avoid vilifying the enemy. He said, “We have no quarrel with the German people.” He expressed solidarity with German-Americans – so long as they remained loyal to the U.S.
But if Germans were disloyal, Wilson promised “stern repression.” Repressive measures were instituted during the war. This included censorship – and deportation of enemy “aliens.” Civil liberties are always at risk in time of war.
Nonetheless, Wilson pledged that American soldiers would observe those “principles of right and of fair play we profess to be fighting for.” A selfless army, fighting on behalf of democracy, must fight justly.
That’s worth remembering as we consider bringing back torture and expanding our bombing campaigns. There has been a spike in civilian casualties as American attacks are escalating in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria. As violence escalates, principles of justice in war are at risk.
Then as now, there were dissenting voices. Helen Keller, Jane Addams, Henry Ford and others opposed the war. Wisconsin Sen. Robert La Follette spoke against the war in the Senate on April 4, 1917.
La Follette said that most of his constituents were opposed to war. He accused Great Britain, our ally, of committing war crimes. He said that a “war-crazed press” was inflaming the minds of people with “half truths” and “the frenzy of war.”
The Great War was supposed to be a war to end all wars. But 100 years later, the misery of war has not faded away.
Most poignantly, he said that it was the poor and voiceless who would “rot in the trenches.” During the war, La Follette was viewed as a disloyal traitor to the war effort. Dissent is dangerous in times of war.
So was the Great War worth fighting? The war failed to create a lasting peace. Its conclusion seems to have paved the way for a worse war in the 1940s.
Historical judgment mirrors our moral convictions. Realists will claim that the First World War shows us the need for decisive and total victory, such as was achieved in the Second World War. Pacifists will claim that the First World War is a prime example of the futility of war. Others will claim that there is wisdom in staying home, building walls, avoiding foreign wars – and putting America First.
As we celebrate this tragic centennial, take a moment to consider Wilson’s speech and La Follette’s dissent. You will see your own moral intuitions reflected somewhere in that debate. And as you meditate on those fateful words, think also about soldiers dying, widows crying and the misery of this war-torn world.
But 100 years later, the misery of war has not faded away. And the world has not yet been made safe for democracy.
Andrew Fiala is a professor of philosophy and director of The Ethics Center at Fresno State: @PhilosophyFiala
