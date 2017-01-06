We need less tweeting and more silent reflection to create wise public policies

2017 began with a bizarre story about ethics and public policy in the Twitter era. On Monday, House Republicans announced a plan to change the rules governing the independent Office of Congressional Ethics. That office was created in response to lobbying scandals that emerged in the era of Tom Delay and Jack Abramoff.
By Tuesday morning, the story hogged the headlines. Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi decried the potential demise of the ethics watchdog. Early on Tuesday, Donald Trump tweeted against the Republican plan. By Tuesday afternoon, the plan was off the table.
In our strange new world, public policy is now made in real time, mediated by Twitter. We are seeing the sausage of public policy made before our very eyes.
This story is not unique. But the fact that it involves the question of ethical oversight of Congress is discouraging. Ethical decision-making requires slow thought and careful consideration. But thoughtful deliberation is lacking in the era of instant communication.
The world was likely ruled in this fickle fashion before 2017. But in the old days, we didn’t know about it. Manipulation and negotiation occurred behind closed doors. When decisions were made, the public believed that our leaders knew what they were doing and that they had a plan for the common good.
The public does benefit from transparency. We now have instant access to what our leaders are thinking. Twitter provides a written record of their opinions. Bernie Sanders used the Twitter record this week in the Senate. He appeared beside a giant poster of a Trump tweet in which Trump bragged that he would not cut Social Security, Medicaid or Medicare.
But transparency is no substitute for thoughtfulness. Thoughtfulness requires patient reflection. It takes time to think. But Twitter does not encourage thinking. Twitter demands tweets. The words describing this are unabashedly bird-brained.
Quick reactions are sometimes necessary. In a concrete emergency, decisiveness is important. But effective quick responses require careful preparation and disciplined training. NFL quarterbacks must make quick decisions. But they train for years to perfect the art of the quick response.
Quick thinking is usually dangerous in the moral realm. Moral judgment is much more complex – and important – than what happens on the gridiron. Momentous moral decisions require careful meditation and continuous rumination.
Wisdom takes time. The animal associated with wisdom is an owl. Unlike the other twittering birds, the owl sits in silence, keeping its eyes wide open in sleepless vigilance.
Reflective meditation is open-minded and patient. New thoughts emerge as time goes by. New concerns arise. You see things differently after you mull them over and double-check the facts.
It is prudent to “measure twice and cut once.” It is also important to ask for advice. Consult all the stakeholders. And listen carefully to those who object.
Fact checking, consultation and meditation are slow and laborious. But there is no shortcut to wisdom. Good judgment requires long training, sustained effort and, above all, patience.
Ethical decisions are also often laden with the burden of doubt. Some dilemmas involve deep conflicts of values, where an important good must be sacrificed for some greater good. There is no triumphant success in such cases to be trumpeted across the Twitter-verse. Rather, there is fear and trembling and a sense of tragedy and humility.
We could be wrong, after all. Everyone makes mistakes. We ought to revise and reconsider when appropriate. And we should beg forgiveness when we get it wrong.
But the wired world requires self-assertion. You make a post and count the number of likes and re-tweets. And then you move on to the next opportunity to chirp and cheep.
It is a good thing that the proposed revision to the Office of Congressional Ethics office is off the table. The public and Congress needs more time to deliberate. But we should be worried that the ethics office has become a political punching bag.
And we should work to resist the temptations of quick and careless thought. We need less tweeting and more silent reflection. The owl of wisdom only spreads her wings at the end of day, once all the facts are known and all the evidence has been considered.
Andrew Fiala is a professor of philosophy and director of The Ethics Center at Fresno State: fiala.andrew@gmail.com
