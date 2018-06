Ashton and Oakley are 2-year-old, male, Siamese blend, we are looking to keep them together. They are cuddlers and lived with children in the past. They are available through the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-222-0228.