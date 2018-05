Bindi is a 7-month-old, female, who is a sweet kitten with a little mischief. She is playful, does well with other animals including dogs. She is available through the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-222-0228.