Abigail is a 1-year-old, female, who is an all around-great kitty. She is playful, friendly and social. She is available through the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-222-0228.