Yow Ming is a 8-year-old, male, black, Domestic Shorthair. He is mostly an indoor cat but also likes to be outside. He is available immediately through the CCSPCA Adoption Center, 103 S. Hughes Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-233-7722, ext. 119, or email adoptions@ccspca.com.