Blossom gets along with children, other dogs and avoids cats. You can meet her at Petsmart River Park on Friday nights from 2-6 p.m. or Saturdays from 11-3 p.m.She is available through Fresno Humane Animal Services, 760 W. Nielsen Ave. in Fresno. Pending an approved adoption application. Go to http://www.fresnohumane.org for more details.