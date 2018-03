Whisper is a 3-year-old, male, white and grey, Domestic Shorthair. He is a sneaky little guy who loves to play. He is available immediately through the CCSPCA Adoption Center, 103 S. Hughes Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-233-7722, ext. 119, or email adoptions@ccspca.com.