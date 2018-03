Mr. Pete is a 3-year-old, male, black and white terrier mix. He is sweet, loving, loves outdoors and fresh air. He is available immediately through the CCSPCA Adoption Center, 103 S. Hughes Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-233-7722, ext. 119, or email adoptions@ccspca.com.