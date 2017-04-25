Need great ideas to transform your backyard? Spring Garden Tour has answers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Hundreds gather at Armenian Genocide Monument for remembrance ceremony Pause 1:34 Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office 1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology 1:59 You won't need a golden ticket to tour Grandpa's popcorn factory in Fresno 2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling 1:02 Ceres High's Alondra Gonzalez talks about FFA state conference experience 2:03 Clovis West Invitation swimming and diving meet highlights 0:22 'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court 1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jan and George Scheidt, of Clovis, have turned a basketball court space in their back yard into a vegetable garden, small orchard and chicken coop. The Scheidt Garden, which also features a running creek, is one of 7 gardens that will be open to visitors for the Fresno County Master Gardener's upcoming Spring Garden Tour 2017 on Saturday, April 29th from 9am to 5pm. Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee