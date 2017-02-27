Valley’s winter greenery offers artistic DIY opportunities

Head east on Kings Canyon Road then south on Reed Avenue near the Kings River, and everywhere you look it’s green. The winter storms have soaked the Valley and the land has responded with a concert of tall grasses, variegated plants and moss. It’s as if Mother Nature is laying claim to this year’s Pantone color of the year, ‘Greenery.’
The monochromatic scenery is vivid and alive. It’s the perfect opportunity to become inspired by what you see and then take advantage of the color to add to your home decor. In this case capturing in photographs that which you can later have printed to canvas. There are a few print-to-canvas websites that offer the service and are relatively inexpensive.
It’s also a chance to collect accurate visual reference for artwork if you are into painting or watercolors.
Moss growing on the bark of fallen trees near the Kings River offers a contrast in textures that can make it a fun challenge for the artist in you. Again, it’s an opportunity to capitalize on what nature has offered our visual senses and a chance to create a DIY project befitting your home or garden.
For a watercolor representation you can trace from the images in your photographs, transfer the traced image to a cold press watercolor paper and then using your photos as reference create your very own botanical illustrations. Make a set of three and don’t forget to sign your works. In keeping with the green theme, you might opt to reuse some old picture frames for your illustrations and let the walls of your entry, kitchen or bathroom welcome the color of the year.
