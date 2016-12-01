Spread out winter pruning, lighten the load

1:04 Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder Pause

1:07 Sanger football vs Sunnyside| Nov. 25, 2016

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

0:46 Laser tag business plans move to Clovis mall