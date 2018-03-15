Full Circle Brewing Co. presents green glitter beer

Students at Fowler High School formed an enormous heart on campus Wednesday, March 14, 2018, honoring the 17 students shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in February.
Firefighters clean up after taking on a apartment blaze at 6600 N. Fresno St. that broke out just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The cause is under investigation, and the amount of financial damage is not yet known.
If you’re tempted to buy a tyrannosaurus rex costume after seeing so many viral videos, then you might want to high-tail it to the computer. The costumes are pretty affordable and it turns out the possibilities for use after Halloween are endless.