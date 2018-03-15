Full Circle Brewing Co. presents green glitter beer

Fresno's Full Circle Brewing Co. will be serving green glitter beer for St. Patrick's Day.
Full Circle Brewing Co.
Fire in Fresno damages four apartment units

Firefighters clean up after taking on a apartment blaze at 6600 N. Fresno St. that broke out just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The cause is under investigation, and the amount of financial damage is not yet known.

How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume

If you’re tempted to buy a tyrannosaurus rex costume after seeing so many viral videos, then you might want to high-tail it to the computer. The costumes are pretty affordable and it turns out the possibilities for use after Halloween are endless.