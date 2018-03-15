This St. Patrick's Day down a pint of glitter … beer

Firestone Walker missed an opportunity when it started branding its newly released lager as the "Unicorn beer."

Like, it could have just gone all the way and added in some glitter, because, as anyone who follows the craft beer scene or Hello Giggles can tell you, swirling sparkle glittered beer is now a thing that breweries are doing.

Bold Missy Brewery has a “Trapper Keeper” saison that is an ode to Lisa Frank.

Fresno's Full Circle Brewing Co. announced on Facebook it will be serving a swirling green glitter beer called Saint Patty's Flake for this weekend's shindig, to go along with live music from Requiem, Pyrograph, Sellout, For The Record and Strange Earth.

It's a party, then.

Edible glitter isn't new in alcoholic drinks. There's the Moscato and vodka infused Viniq, most notably, and a gin liqueur called Unicorn Tears. Pop Sugar says it will make your cocktails "magical AF."





