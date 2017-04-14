Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company taps into the force with The Last JeD.I.P.A

While fans boys (and girls) were losing their collective minds over the release of the two-minute teaser trailer for the new Star Wars film, Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company used the opportunity to announce the next release in its monthly Art Hop series of brews – the The Last JeD.I.P.A.
All pun intended.
As the name implies, it is a Double India Pale Ale (or DIPA), done in the North East style. According to the can art, it’s made with Vermont ale yeast and hopped with Mosaic, Citra and Equinx and came in at 8.4 percent ABV, which packs a punch no doubt, but won’t put you to sleep. For that, you can drink the Midnight Lightning Imperial Stout.
As the name also implies, the brew is heavy with the force (figuratively speaking). It will be released for May’s ArtHop, which happens to fall on the fourth and also happens to be the Star Wars Day (because Star Wars fans love puns, it seems).
Tioga-Sequoia is not the only local brewery into Star Wars. House of Pendragon created a full eight Star Wars-themed beers when “Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens” came out in 2015. They included The Chocolate Menace sweet stout and Return of the Je-Rye IPA.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Comments