Celebrate National Beer Day with these 4 local craft beer events this week

This is a good week for drinking craft beer.
Some people will say that’s true every week, but Friday is National Beer Day and if you can’t drink then, there’s beer events the day before and the day after.
In all, there are four craft beer events coming this week.
BC’s Pizza & Beer
It starts with craft beer mainstay BC’s Pizza & Beer celebrating its 20th anniversary Thursday (though the restaurant itself is 23 years old).
It’s a full hour of absolute gluttony.
Kirk Sommers, BC’s Pizza & Beer
In addition to the 35 taps and 80 bottles of beer and pizza normally available at BC’s, at 1315 Shaw Ave., Clovis, the business will be serving its giant 26-inch pizzas for free from 5-6 p.m., says Kirk Sommers, who owns the business with Jenifer King.
“We bring out those big pizzas and just let them go for it,” he says. “It’s a full hour of absolute gluttony.”
BC’s taps will be taken over by rare and limited-release beers Thursday. They’ll raise a toast at 6:30 p.m. with Firestone Walker Brewing’s 20th Anniversary Ale.
And Sommers is expecting big crowds.
“I’m expecting it to be pretty crazy,” he says.
Rocket Dog
Next up is Rocket Dog Brats & Brew, at 88 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, which will be celebrating National Beer Day Friday.
Customers can vote for their favorite craft beer. The winner gets a trophy and $350 to donate to the nonprofit of their choice.
Free pint glasses will be given to the first 100 customers and “A Taste of Fresno” sampler of local craft brews will be available for $6.99.
Confirmed local breweries on tap include Tactical Ops Brewing, Pine & Palm Brewing, House of Pendragon Brewing Co, Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co., Two Dudes Brewing, and Full Circle Brewing Co.
House of Pendragon
On Saturday, House of Pendragon will celebrate its fourth anniversary at two locations: The tasting room at 1345 N. Willow, Clovis, and the brewery at 1849 Industrial Way, #103, Sanger.
Anniversary glasses will be for sale. Beers on tap at both locations include: an apricot sour blonde; Odeon, aged with locally roasted Lanna Coffee; and the Red Wedding Cake, a red velvet beer aged with organic Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans and cocoa beans.
Pita Kabob will serve food at the Clovis location and Dapper Dogs will be serving hot dogs in Sanger.
The celebration starts at noon, but Knights of the Round Table Chalice club members can get in at 11 a.m.
Selma Craft Beer Fest
Does beer taste sweeter when you drink it for a good cause? You can find out Saturday at the first-ever Selma Craft Beer Fest. The event runs from 2-6 p.m. at the Pioneer Village, 1880 Art Gonzales Pkwy.
The event has a slew of local breweries participating, plus the San Joaquin Worthogs group of home brewers. Food trucks will be on hand, including WTF, The Smokin Burrito, Chicken Shack, Sugar High Cupcakes will be at the event too.
The festival is hosted by Selma Cancer Support, which helps local cancer patients with costs associated with the disease.
Tickets cost $20 before the event and $25 the day of the event. Nondrinkers and sober drivers cost $10. Tickets can be purchased via Pay Pal at the Selma Cancer Support website.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments