Full Circle Brewing Company to unveil new logo

The changes keep coming at Full Circle Brewing Company.
The downtown Fresno brewery – housed in an 8,700-square-foot brick building at the south end of F Street – has updated both its facilities and its beer offerings since new owners took over last June.
Now, there’s a new new logo; one that better represents the current state of the business. The brewery has been teasing the new logo on social media for the past few weeks.
It will get an official unveiling with a party, 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. The event will feature on site screen printing, where guests can create their own T-shirts (for $10), plus music, the food truck P&R Fusion and giveaways. There will also be growlers, pint glasses and stickers adorned with the new logo.
“As owners, we wanted a logo that would define us and the daringly artistic decisions our brewer has been making in the Fresno craft beer scene,” says Full Circle CEO Arthur Moye.
In recent months, Full Circle has revamped its signature Cluster Fuggle Cream Ale and introduced several new brews, including the Killwood and Juicy Northeastern IPAs. It has also expanded outside of the brewery and into local restaurants. Full Circle Brewing Co. is now on tap at Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew, the House of Juju restaurant, Craft BeerWine Bistro and at Gazebo Gardens food truck nights.
Eventually, the brewery hopes to get the beer bottled and onto store shelves.
Logo unveiling party
- 5 p.m. Thursday
- Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St.
- Free
- 559-264-6323, www.fullcirclebrewing.com
