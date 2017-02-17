BC’s Pizza & Beer featuring Belgian and sour beers until Thursday

BC’s Pizza & Beer in Clovis will have 25 sour and/or Belgian beers on tap until Thursday as part of its combined Belgian/Sour Beer festival. The restaurant is also selling bottled Belgian and sour beers, as well as special glasses made in Belgium.
The festival started on Feb. 9. Owner Kirk Sommers said he and his partner, Jennifer King, decided to combine two popular festivals into one event this year. It is the fifth sour beer and ninth Belgian event.
The bar has 16 sour and 9 Belgian-style beers on tap. Most of the Belgian-style beers are from outside the country, Sommers said.
“We’ve been extremely busy,” Sommers said. “These events are both a huge draw. People wait all year for this.”
Sommers recommends the Abbaye de Saint Bon-Chien, a Swiss sour, saying it is “probably one of the top 10 sours in the world.” For the Belgian-styles, he chose the Scaldis Noel, a strong ale from Belgium with 12 percent alcohol by volume. If you are new to Belgian-style beers, he suggests starting off with something like the raspberry lambic, which cuts the beer taste with fruit flavors.
If you can’t make it to BC’s by Thursday, you may still be able to sample a few sour or Belgian-style beers after the festival ends. Sommers expect some will be left over, the the bar will carry them until they are gone.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
