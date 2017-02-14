Event combines tacos, beer and music in downtown Fresno

The Tacos, Brews & Jams event is back at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. Thursday, Feb. 16.
The event is essentially a monthly party with live music, tacos and beer at the brewery’s beer garden. It is hosted by Mike Oz, of New Rock 104.1, and Tioga-Sequoia and runs from 5-10 p.m. at 745 Fulton St.
Children and dogs are welcome.
This month’s event features taco truck Tacos El Compadre, which usually serves late-night eats at Clinton and Cedar avenues. Sanchez Corn will be selling Mexican-style corn, churros and funnel cakes. Nearly 20 kinds of beer will be on tap.
Santa Mira, a local alternative rock band, will perform and is celebrating the release of its new album “The Budapest Smile Club.”
Two mobile boutiques will be on site too: Dear Danger Mobile Boutique and Believe Mobile Boutique.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
