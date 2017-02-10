Full Circle beer now on tap at local restaurants

Craft beer drinkers can now find beers from Full Circle Brewing Co. on tap at several local restaurants.
The downtown Fresno brewery’s Juicy northeastern IPA and Cluster Fuggle cream ale may be found at Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew on Shaw Avenue, the House of Juju restaurant in Clovis, the new Craft Beer Wine Bistro at Friant Road and Fresno Street, and at Gazebo Gardens food truck nights.
Visalia’s Pita Kabob will soon have the beer on tap, too.
Supplying places outside the brewery is something it hasn’t done in years, but it’s new owners are changing things up. Eventually, beer drinkers will find more of Full Circle’s specialty, seasonal beers on local taps too, says owner and CEO Arthur Moye.
The northeastern style of IPAs is getting increasingly popular.
The Juicy IPA with 6.6 percent alcohol is considered northeastern style because it uses Vermont yeast, a different yeast than is used in West Coast style IPAs, he says. West Coast IPAs also have a clean, clear look, whereas northeastern-style IPA are cloudier.
“They’re darker and what they call ‘dankier’ or hazy,” Moye said of the northeastern style IPA.
The Cluster Fuggle is a longtime beer from Full Circle that the new owners have “freshened up.” Moyes calls it a “gateway beer” for new drinkers. At 5.4 percent alcohol, it’s a light and clear beer that works well in beermosas (which mix orange juice and beer) and micheladas (a drink that mixes beer with lime juices, sauces, spices and sometimes clam juice).
