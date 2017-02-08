Pewter Plough beer license request heading to NCAC

North Coast advisers will learn more soon about a beer-license application for the Pewter Plough Playhouse theater, as requested by Rebecca Buckley, owner and artistic director.
The North Coast Advisory Council’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Rabobank, 1070 Main St.
Buckley’s Jan. 27 request to the San Luis Obispo County Planning Department indicates that, while Giovanni Grillenzoni has a beer-and-wine license for the Harmony Café restaurant area he leases from her in the building at 828 Main St., his license doesn’t allow him to serve customers in the theater areas.
The Alcoholic Beverage Control department approves or denies the license, but the Planning Department aids in the research, especially in determining whether the community supports the new license or objects to it.
Buckley wrote Jan. 27 that she wants to be able to serve beer drinks, soft drinks, coffee, tea, packages snacks, cookies, chips and nuts to patrons in the theater’s lobby, vestibule and 56-seat auditorium. Her plans for 2017 include eight stage plays, music, play readings and poetry readings. The “concession nook” would open from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays during productions only.
NCAC members also will learn at their meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15, about people who want to serve on the board, and have signed up to run for election (or re-election) to the council’s odd-numbered areas. Voting is set for April 4.
Applicants who have filled out the proper forms can still apply at that meeting. For details and forms, go to www.north coastadvisorycouncil.org.
Comments