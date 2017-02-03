Listen: Brew Buzz and the Perfect Pour podcast

The Perfect Pour is a podcast for hardcore beer nerds.
Not that those new to the scene won’t appreciate the industry news, info on brew happenings and impromptu reviews that come in each week’s episode (the hosts get gifted a lot of beer). The more active craft beer fans will benefit from solid tips on what beers they should be looking out for (and why). But the local podcast is at its best when its gets all insider with its listeners (the voice-mail section is great fun).
All of this is pretense to this week’s episode, which features Fresno Beehive leader/woman in charge Kathy Mahan and myself talking about Brew Buzz. We taste tested a few beers, including White Oak Jai Alai (it’s aged on white oak) and my favorite from Tioga-Sequoia (now in cans). We also give some sage relationship advice.
@PerfectPourPod @km_squared @JoshuaTehee @wordpressdotcom orale... loved the great feed back ! Yeah Mikey, "Gose back to Clovis" beer name— Robrt(ChewYourBeer)M (@ChewYourBeer) February 3, 2017
Listen below:
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
