Beer and cookies? Valley restaurants host Firestone craft beer event

Restaurants around the Valley will be serving milk and cookies soon – except this big-kid version of milk is actually beer.
Firestone Walker Brewing Co.’s Nitro Merlin milk stout will be on tap and served with cookies at special events through February and March at about a dozen restaurants from Fresno to Visalia and Hanford. The cookies are from the Brown Butter Cookie Co. in Cayucos.
The events: They start at each restaurant around 5 p.m. and go until close, though organizers encourage people to get there early because supplies can run out. The cost varies by restaurant, but the first restaurant, Rocket Dog Brats & Brew, charges $7.49 for the beer, cookies and the glass. Without purchasing the glass, the cost is $5.49.
About the beer: The milk stout is a spin on Firestone’s Velvet Merlin oatmeal stout. The addition of lactose (milk sugar) makes it a milk stout.
Nitrogen is used in the carbonation process to give it a creamier texture.
The Merlin milk stout is a “brooding dark brown/black color” with “flavors of cocoa powder, coffee sweetened with French vanilla creamer, nuts and brown sugar. Modest bitterness finishing with a touch of sweetness,” says Firestone.
The alcohol by volume is 5.5 percent and has a 27 IBU rating (international bitterness units).
It pairs nicely with the sweet and salty cookies, Firestone says.
When and where:
▪ Rocket Dog, Fresno, Thursday, Feb. 2.
▪ KuniSama, Fresno, Wednesday, Feb. 8
▪ Visalia Brewing Co., Visalia, Friday, Feb. 10
▪ Goldstein’s Delicatessen and Mortuary, Fresno, Wednesday, Feb. 15
▪ The Planing Mill, Visalia, Friday, Feb. 17
▪ Fatte Albert’s Pizza Co., Hanford, Thursday, Feb. 23,
▪ Beach Hut Deli, Fresno, Friday, Feb. 24.
▪ Pita Kabob Gastropub, Visalia, Thursday, March 2
▪ Colton’s Social House, Clovis, Wednesday, March 8
▪ Westwoods BBQ & Spice Co., Fresno, Thursday, March 23
▪ Roadhouse, Kingsburg, Thursday, March 30
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments