Brewer profile: Roll up the industrial door and kick back at Pine & Palm

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly Pause

1:02 Bandit held knife to credit union employee's throat, police say

0:51 Cars trapped on flooded road near Chico

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

1:03 Fresno Bee Boys Water Polo Player of the Year Kyle McKenney of Buchanan

3:02 Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs