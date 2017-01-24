Pine and Palm Brewing brings craft beer fans together

Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez talks about a man who was taken into custody Tuesday, January 24, 2017. People say he was attempting to rob a credit union and briefly held an employee hostage with a knife to her throat.
Fresno Bee publisher Tom Cullinan and executive editor Jim Boren appeared at Kirk Elementary School on Monday morning, Jan. 23, 2017 to present a check for $3,500, continuing the support the newspaper has provided the school. The Bee has donated a total of about $50,000 to the southwest Fresno school over the past 15 years.
National Weather Service reported a 34-foot swell in Santa Cruz making the buoy readings of Jan. 21, 2017, some of the largest ever observed. These photos are from Kevin Johnson/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP.