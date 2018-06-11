This local brew pub is planning third location with restaurant, brewery

Mad Duck is opening a third location.
The brewery with the yellow rubber ducky logo is planning to open a brew pub at the northeast corner of Herndon and Marks avenues in northwest Fresno.
It will be a new construction, about 100 yards north of where Ampersand Ice Cream is planning to take over the former Togo's sandwich spot. A Starbucks is on the same corner.
Mad Duck will keep its two existing locations, owner Alex Costa said.
"The restaurant will be a little smaller than the one at Campus Pointe, a little bit bigger than the baby duck at Herndon and Willow," he said. "It will be a neat little neighborhood place."
The Mad Duck Neighborhood Grill & Taphouse in Clovis was the original. In 2015, Mad Duck debuted the much larger restaurant near Fresno State and started brewing its beer on site. That location brews small batches of honey pot blonde, its Citra "baby IPA" and several other beers.
The third location will also brew beer on site.
Costa said he and the other owners always wanted three Mad Duck locations to reach people all across Fresno and Clovis.
"We want it to be the neighborhood pub. You go down to the pub and meet your buddies," he said. "It will be a neat little neighborhood place."
That Ampersand was planning to open a location on the same corner was a happy coincidence.
"We had heard the rumor of Ampersand and we were really hoping it was going to come through," Costa said. "We worked with them to make beer ice cream in the past."
Construction is expected to take 12 or 13 months. Expect the new location to look similar to the existing two, with lots of brick and wood.
Mad Duck announced the plans on its Facebook page.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
