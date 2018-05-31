National Donut Day: Freebies, a new shop and an explanation of 'doughnut lassies'

You can eat a doughnut any day of the year, but Friday is National Donut Day.
That means photos of doughnuts will take over your social media feeds as several doughnut shops offer free or discounted doughnuts Friday. We have a rundown of which shops are doing what below.
Plus, there's a new doughnut shop in northwest Fresno that opened just in time for the day that sells a lot more than doughnuts. We've also got a little Donut Day history to tell you about. Seriously, Donut Day has been around since 1938 and has its roots in World War I and volunteers dubbed doughnut lassies. More on that in a moment.
But first, the free and discounted stuff.
Krispy Kreme, 5692 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, is giving away free doughnuts all day, whether it's their classic glaze or the new Nutter Butter cookie twist doughnut with peanut butter icing. No purchase necessary.
Dunkin Donuts, which has shops in Madera and Hanford, is offering a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any drink. The Madera Dunkin Donuts opened earlier this month inside Walmart at 1977 W. Cleveland Ave., just off the Highway 99 exit. The Hanford Dunkin is at 1965 W. Lacey Blvd.
Donut Fantasy, 1731 W. Bullard Ave. will sell $1 doughnuts all day. This is the place that makes fun doughnuts like ones in the shape of the poop emoji and some with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Last year, people started lining up at 5:30 a.m. and cleaned the place out four hours after its 6 a.m. opening.
Donut Queen, 1733 W. Olive Ave., is giving away a free half dozen doughnuts when customers buy two dozen or more.
Sky's Donuts, 4386 W. Shaw Ave. is a new doughnut shop northwest Fresno that has some freebie deals on Doughnut Day and the next two weeks. The shop opened May 4 just east of Costco at Blythe Avenue.
Through June 15, customers can get a free doughnut when they buy a cup of coffee, or get one doughnut free when they buy a dozen. Customers who buy a sandwich get a free soda or water.
Sky's Donuts is named after the owner. Everybody calls him Sky, though that's actually his initials. His name is Sokhom Kong Yin and he also owns Ann's Donuts in Selma.
The shop sells all kinds of doughnuts, including classics like French crullers and its most popular seller, the maple bacon bar. But there are also creative ones topped in gummy bears or Flamin' Hot Cheetos. There are Pokemon-themed doughnuts and doughnuts that use Oreos to look like panda faces. A "fruit burrito" has fruit wrapped in a tortilla and deep fried.
Sky's Donuts is open 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, so it also carries food that people eat during other times of the day.
"Our hottest seller right now is bierocks," said Yin, referring to the large rolls stuffed with ground beef and onions.
The business also sells sandwiches made with bread, bagels or croissants and smoothies with 60 flavor combinations. Boba, the chewy little tapioca balls, are optional in the smoothies.
For National Donut Day, Sky's is donating 10 dozen doughnuts to the Salvation Army, which will hand them out to veterans at the Veterans Administration hospital.
There's a connection between doughnuts and the military.
National Donut Day isn't just a marketing ploy. The Salvation Army created it in 1938 to honor doughnut lassies, women who supported troops on the front lines in World War I. Starting in 1917, volunteers traveled close to the front lines in France to offer spiritual and emotional support to soldiers. They planned to make and give away baked goods to soldiers, but that was difficult due to location and limited supplies. Supposedly, the women ended up frying doughnuts in helmets and handing them out with coffee.
