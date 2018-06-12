Indian pizza? How about carnitas pizza? Ethnic pizza is latest restaurant trend

'Indian food and pizza all in one, there you go!' The Curry Pizza Company brings ethnic flavors of India and puts in on a pizza. With seven different sauces, the family owned business believes it has a pizza for every taste. Craig Kohlruss ×

SHARE COPY LINK The Curry Pizza Company brings ethnic flavors of India and puts in on a pizza. With seven different sauces, the family owned business believes it has a pizza for every taste. Craig Kohlruss