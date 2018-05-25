This retro drive-in burger restaurant just opened its first Clovis location

The first Triangle Drive In in Clovis is open.
The restaurant took over the former BJ’s Kountry Kitchen at 240 W. Shaw Ave. near Villa Avenue.
It's the fourth location for the retro burger place, which also has locations in Fresno at 1310 W. Belmont Ave., 753 E. Barstow Ave. and 4915 E. McKinley Ave.
The restaurants have a following of people who love the burgers, chili dogs, milk shakes and ice cream.
But it's the nostalgic feel that many customers connect with. This location is heavy on the retro look with red booths, neon signs and 1950s music.
This location has been a long time coming, with plenty of customers peeking through the windows as the owner completely revamped the space.
Owner Zahi Saleh said it's paving the way for something thoroughly modern: selfies.
"Almost everybody that comes in there is snapping pictures, selfies," he said. "The way it’s set up and the way it looks, the pictures are just great."
Unlike some of the other locations, it does not have a drive-thru. A patio is in the works.
This location also has arcade games. A grand opening is planned for June 30.
