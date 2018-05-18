Not your parent's bowling alley: new Bowlero in Clovis

Fresno State grad Daniel Malcolm’s Sparkle Ties are now available at Orloff’s Jewelery, Fresno Lexus, and online. Sparkle Ties are often classic designs, but set with rhinestones or Swarovsky crystals. Custom designs are available as well.
Patrons at downtown Fresno's HoP PK restaurant, which opened in Novemeber, can wait up to an hour for table service, but they keep returning, establishing the downtown restaurant and pub as a thriving business.
A new downtown restaurant, Tapsi, showcases Filipino cuisine. Owner Doreen Key talks about a traditional meal offered, a popular dish called tapsilog that has three main features: meat or fish, garlic fried rice and an over-easy egg.
Shawn Miller, business development manager for the city of Clovis, talks about the changes for Old Town Clovis, including the new SoFi District. Old Town still has its antique stores, but new businesses are attracting younger customers.