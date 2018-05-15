Sam Farrar, 76, far left, gets a close look at Bill Bryant's dark green 1930 Model A Ford Deluxe Coupe outside the Chicken Pie Shop in Fresno' s Tower District in this file photo from 2004.
Bethany Clough

What's up with the Chicken Pie Shop? Here's what we know

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

May 15, 2018 09:58 AM

Grandmarie's Chicken Pie Shop is a hot topic of conversation these days.

The Tower District iconic restaurant appears to be for sale, and an online fundraising campaign encourages donors to help the "family business of 61 years to keep on rollin!"

The restaurant is a favorite of many Fresnans, its green vinyl booths and chicken pot pies seemingly frozen in time. The restaurant's future, however, is a bit of a mystery.

The Chicken Pie Shop had advertised in The Bee's classifieds last week that the business was for sale — though that ad is no longer running. The listing asked for $150,000.

Restaurant spokeswoman Jerry Lopez said Tuesday that owner Gary Ross did not want to talk about a possible sale.

"Gary can't make up his mind. He doesn’t know what he wants to do," Lopez said. "I’m sure eventually it will be sold."

She declined to comment further about the business.

chickenpiescreengrab.jpg
Green vinyl booths add to the character of the Chicken Pie Shop in Fresno's Tower District.
Then Tuesday morning a family member of the owner's posted a link to a GoFundMe campaign raising money for the restaurant with the goal of $35,000.

The post, by Rishele Ross, said:

"I am wanting to raise money to help our family business of 61 years to keep on rollin! In the past year times have been tough in tower from location to all of the construction that has been going on. We’d love to keep serving you so if we could come together as a community it would be really appreciated! We value each and everyone of our customers and this business means a lot to our family and I know to our loyal customers of years and years as well. Let’s keep on rollin!"

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

