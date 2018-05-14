A restaurant serving tiny burgers opens in north Fresno; southeast Fresno comes next

Mini burgers made of everything from Japanese beef to falafel are now available at a new Fresno restaurant.
Burgerim is opening two locations in Fresno, plans we told you about earlier this year.
The first restaurant is now open at 228 E. River Park Circle, near Dave & Buster's in the shopping center at Highway 41 and Friant Road.
The second location, at 570 S. Clovis Ave., just north of Kings Canyon Road, still has several weeks of work left inside the restaurant before it can open.
The franchise sells what it calls “sensibly sized” burgers. At 2.8 ounces, they’re a little bit bigger than a slider. You can buy an uno, duo or trio (multiples of one, two or three) or a “party box” of 16.
Customers pick from five kinds of beef patties or six other patty options. That includes Wagyu beef (a highly marbled beef with a rich texture from Japanese cattle) and turkey, lamb, salmon, veggie patties and more. Toppings can include a fried egg, avocado and bacon. Burgerim fries are small potatoes sliced in oval shapes, though the restaurants offers other sides, too.
The northeast Fresno restaurant hasn't announced a grand opening yet and appears to be in its "soft opening" stage where it is still ramping up to full speed. The concept is new to customers too, who must pick how many burgers they want, then the type of bun, patty, toppings and a side. If you're in a hurry, you may want to come outside of peak lunch and dinner times or check out the menu online first.
The name Burgerim has roots in Hebrew, with the "im" acting as a pluralization that translates the word to "many burgers." The company now says the "im" embodies the customization element and playfulness of the brand, now short for phrases such as IMpressive or IMpossibly delicious."
