Fig Garden Village has yet to unveil its latest restaurant, but it's all about chicken

That covered-over sign on an empty storefront in Fig Garden Village? It says Cowboy Chicken.
That's the name of a new-to-Fresno casual chain restaurant coming to the corner of the center once occupied by Deli Delicious and Uncle Harry's New York Bagelry.
Cowboy Chicken executives could not be reached for comment, but the restaurant's website lists the address, next to Paper Source, as coming soon. It's not clear when the restaurant will open. The windows are covered in paper blocking any view into the restaurant.
As its name would imply, Cowboy Chicken is all about the chicken. The menu features chicken breasts, half a chicken, drumsticks, chicken enchiladas, chicken salad, chicken-tortilla soup and whole chickens.
The chicken is cooked rotisserie-style over an open flame and has no added hormones or steroids. The menu includes chicken plates with sides like fried okra, twice-baked "potaters," "kaleblazer" salads and french fries.
Sandwiches and salads are also available, along with peach and blackberry cobbler with ice cream.
Dallas-based Cowboy Chicken opened its first location in 1981. It has more than a dozen restaurants in Texas, along with locations in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.
The company is expanding into California with locations also coming soon to Bakersfield and Rancho Bernardo, a community in San Diego.
The restaurant is part of several changes in recent years in the center, including moving Deli Delicious to the northeast corner of the mall and the closing of Uncle Harry's.
Comments