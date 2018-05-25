Four openings you may have missed: From high-end home store to antique shop

Sometimes stores open with huge fanfare and customers lined up outside the doors.
Other times openings in Fresno are quieter, especially for locally owned stores. Many store owners want to open in stages, getting everything just right before inviting the public. That means there are a few interesting places around town that you may have missed. Here's the latest.
A home store
Hemisphere Home is part furniture and gift store and part interior design center. Its owner, Roseanne Guaglianone, has owned several stores over the years, including Consignment Cottage and Consignment Emporium. Her new store is at the northwest corner of Palm and Bullard avenues (which is having a little revival of its own with Petunia's Place bookstore, Top Drawer and other stores).
Hemisphere Home, a renovated office, feels like someone's living room, complete with an airy back patio. Couches, tables, art, lighting, jewelry and various artifacts Guaglianone has picked up during her travels are for sale.
"There's a lot of one of a kind in here," she said.
For example, there is a Japanese desk from the 1600s and a dresser covered in brown and white cowhide.
The interior design side of the business includes upholstery fabric and wallpaper that you likely won't find at other places in town. There are wallpapers made from bamboo in bright sparkling blue colors, wild bright pink and with a raised floral design.
Guaglianone is available to redecorate an entire house or one room, or work with architects on new projects.
Many of the items in the store are pricey. Couches, for example, start at several thousand dollars on up.
But Guaglianone says they work with all kinds of budgets. Although the showroom is small, there are more options available that can be ordered.
"We can really usually find something that people are looking for in their price range," she said.
Hemipshere also offers home consultations starting at $150 an hour, along with upcycling furniture with new upholstery or sometimes just rearranging furniture to show a client how easily a room can be changed.
The store is at 6049 N. Palm Ave. and open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays or by appointment.
Tower antiques
Palm-Olive Vintage & Antiques opened in March, but is already gearing up to expand. The store at 302 E. Olive Ave. is on the southeast corner of Palm and Olive avenues and sells all kinds of antiques, ranging from 1762 to the 1980s.
There's a little bit of everything in the shop: midcentury modern tables, art deco lamps, vintage dresses, a typewriter, an old neon Coors beer sign, carousel horse, jewelry and an antique contraption with a light that once hung over an operating table.
The store holds an outdoor vintage market in its parking lot with other vendors on the third Sunday of each month. (June 17 is the next one.)
Owners Eric Ram and George Huddleston have been in the antique business for decades. Business is going quite well, they said.
"We were quite surprised when we opened the store," Ram said. Both owners said they're seeing resellers from L.A. and the Bay Area, plus a surprising number of young shoppers.
Buyers from L.A. and the Bay Area coming to find items they resell and a surprising number of young people are shopping at the store, they said.
Starting July 1, Palm-Olive Antiques will take over the space next door, which is now home to the Vintage Vonrad store. That will more than double the size of Palm-Olive Antiques. Ram and Huddleston said they will create an opening in the wall so it's all in one place.
Though some items will be sold on consignment – like vintage toys and records – Ram and Huddleston have storage spaces full of antiques ready to be sold in the new side of the shop.
Ram and Huddleston also are joining with other vintage and antique store owners in the Tower District to create the Tower Vintage & Antiques Merchants Association. The group is planning some events and other ways of making Tower a destination for antique and vintage shopping. Participants include the owners of the Parabolic decorative arts store, Vivily Vintage & Handmade store full of locally made goods and clothing seller Bebe O's Vintage Boutique.
Palm-Olive is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
A giant thrift shop
Cedar and Clinton avenues isn't a hotbed of shopping, but thrifters who enjoy the thrill of the hunt may want to check this place out. Thrift City opened a few months back at 2424 N. Cedar Ave..
The former furniture store across from McLane High is huge. Cavernous.
It sells clothes for women, men and children, books and housewares. Clothing is mostly priced between $2.99 to $7.99, with most children's clothes selling for 99 cents each. Most of it is traditional thrift shop stuff, though last week the store was selling a rack full of new fuzzy pink wedge slippers with heels.
One big drawback: There is only one dressing room which, oddly, doesn't have any hooks for hanging clothes.
Thrift City is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Different sales happen on certain days, including 50 percent off for senior citizens on Tuesdays and 30 percent off for active and retired military members on Fridays.
Two piano stores
Fresno is getting two new places to buy pianos, from discounted used pianos under $999 to top-of-the-line Steinway pianos.
Fresno Piano Outlet recently opened at 4240 N. Fresno St., a space near the corner of Ashlan Avenue that has been home to various piano stores for decades. This store is owned by Fresno Piano Gallery, which will remain open at its current location at 7194 N. Abby Street near Costco.
Owner Jim Fishback decided to stop storing some of the pianos in a warehouse and bring them to the new Fresno Piano Outlet. The store sells some new pianos from Yamaha and Pearl River, including digital pianos that don't need to be tuned and can be used with headphones. But most of the pianos at the store are used.
"A piano has to be maintained just like a car," Fishback said.
The pianos go through a 48-point inspection and come with a new warranty. The stores also have a trade-up program.
While most pianos cost thousands, the outlet store has a room of pianos selling for $999 or less. The store also has practice rooms for lessons.
On the opposite end of the piano spectrum is Steinway Piano Gallery. The store is scheduled to open June 1 at a new building near Palm and Herndon avenues that also will house a Dutch Bros. coffee and a Butterfish restaurant.
In addition to selling pianos, the Steinway Piano Gallery has practice rooms and a performance space.
