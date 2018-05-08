This pizza chain is testing beer delivery in Fresno

Fresnans can now get a six-pack of beer delivered along with their pizza.
Pizza Hut has been testing beer delivery in Phoenix and recently expanded the test to 100 locations in Arizona and California, including Fresno.
According to Nation's Restaurant News, Pizza Hut will deliver a two-pack or a six-pack of these beers: Budweiser, Bud Light, Blue Moon, Coors Light, Miller High Life or Shock Top. Prices range from $3 and $4.50 for two packs and $5.99 and $10.99 for six packs.
Delivery drivers carrying beer must be at least 21 years old and trained in laws relating to alcohol sales, according to Reuters. They can cancel the sale of the beer if customers cannot prove they are 21 or older.
It's not clear yet which of the six restaurants in Fresno will offer the beer delivery. Pizza Hut did not immediately return requests for comment.
The test is sure to inspire spirited commentary in Fresno, which was named the drunkest city in America two years in a row, though some say the study is flawed.
