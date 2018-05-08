Häagen-Dazs is giving away free cones with a scoop of ice cream from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 8.
Häagen-Dazs is giving away free cones with a scoop of ice cream from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 8. Häagen-Dazs
Häagen-Dazs is giving away free cones with a scoop of ice cream from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 8. Häagen-Dazs

Bethany Clough

Free Chipotle for teachers Tuesday, free ice cream for everybody

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

May 08, 2018 09:03 AM

Tuesday, May 8 is a good day to get free food.

Chipotle is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day — which includes teachers, faculty and school staff — with a free buy-one, get-one deal on meals. And the River Park Häagen-Dazs is celebrating Free Cone Day with free scoops of ice cream in cones.

Now for the fine print.

The Chipotle promotion runs from 3 p.m. until the restaurants close. Educators and school staff can get a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of another menu item of equal or greater value.

All levels of educators are included, from pre-school to university and home schoolers, as long as they present valid identification.

LIFE-VEGETARIAN-FASTFOOD-5-MCT.JPG
Chipotle is hosting a buy-one, get-one free deal for educators and school staff Tuesday, May 8.
TNS

Häagen-Dazs' Free Cone Day promotion runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Customers get one free scoop of ice cream in a sugar cone, cake cone or cup.

The ice cream company is dedicating the day to honey bees, who it depends upon for a one-third of its ice cream flavors. They are asking customers to raise awareness about the disappearance of bees, enjoy a bee-dependent flavor (like strawberry, vanilla blackberry chocolate and lemon sorbet) or donate to the Xerces Society online, which helps build bee-friendly habitats.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431@BethanyClough

  Comments  

About Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough

@bethanyclough

Bethany Clough takes you to all the hidden hot spots around the Valley. This is the place to find the comings and goings of restaurants, bars and shops around the Valley. Email Bethany at bclough@fresnobee.com or call her at 559-441-6431.