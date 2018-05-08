Free Chipotle for teachers Tuesday, free ice cream for everybody

Tuesday, May 8 is a good day to get free food.
Chipotle is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day — which includes teachers, faculty and school staff — with a free buy-one, get-one deal on meals. And the River Park Häagen-Dazs is celebrating Free Cone Day with free scoops of ice cream in cones.
Now for the fine print.
The Chipotle promotion runs from 3 p.m. until the restaurants close. Educators and school staff can get a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of another menu item of equal or greater value.
All levels of educators are included, from pre-school to university and home schoolers, as long as they present valid identification.
Häagen-Dazs' Free Cone Day promotion runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Customers get one free scoop of ice cream in a sugar cone, cake cone or cup.
The ice cream company is dedicating the day to honey bees, who it depends upon for a one-third of its ice cream flavors. They are asking customers to raise awareness about the disappearance of bees, enjoy a bee-dependent flavor (like strawberry, vanilla blackberry chocolate and lemon sorbet) or donate to the Xerces Society online, which helps build bee-friendly habitats.
Comments