Downtown coffee shop closing a year after opening, but hints something else is coming

Less than a year after it opened, downtown coffee shop Brew Fix is closing.
The coffee shop shared the news on its Instagram page, but alluded to something "bigger and better" in the works.
According to the post, Friday is the last day, but it doesn't say why it's closing.
Brew Fix opened last summer at 1560 Fulton St. at the corner of Calaveras Street. It’s one of the first businesses to open in Granville’s The Lede.
The coffee shop had a sense of humor, posting funny sayings on the sandwich board sign outside and hanging up pictures of its customers.
But it had competition in the neighborhood.
Cornerstone Coffee Co. is less than a block away at 1463 Fulton St.
And Fulton Street Coffee Roasters has opened not far away, serving locally roasted coffee and taking over the Raizana Tea Co.
The Brew Fix owner did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
