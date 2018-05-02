Beloved Italian restaurant DiCicco's closing one of its Fresno restaurants

The DiCicco's Italian Restaurant at Blackstone and Barstow avenues has closed permanently.
The owners posted the news on the restaurant's Facebook page Tuesday. They did not say why the restaurant was closing and were not immediately available for comment.
DiCicco's is a popular longtime, family-friendly Italian restaurant with several locations in town. Most of the other restaurants are owned and run by different members of the same family, so they may not be facing the same issues as the one on Blackstone and Barstow avenues.
The owners of the restaurant that's closing also own the Oakhurst DiCicco's at 40282 Highway 41. They are encouraging customers to visit that location if they're in town, or other DiCicco's restaurants owned by their cousins in Fresno.
Customers reacted with sadness to the post, with many saying the Blackstone and Barstow location was their favorite of all the DiCicco's restaurants.
