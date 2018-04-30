River Park getting new restaurants, stores selling clothing, pizza and chocolate

River Park is gearing up to welcome a slew of new stores and restaurants, with some other changes on the way, too.
Last week, we told you all about the restaurant that will open in the former Chevy's space, Texas de Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse. The Brazilian-inspired chain, which has restaurants across the nation, serves 15 kinds of meat that are cut at your table.
Work has barely started, so its opening is many months away. Several other stores and restaurants will likely be open first.
Blaze Pizza is taking over the space once occupied by Subway near the theaters. It will utilize part of the former Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory next door.
Blaze sells 11-inch build-your-own pizzas cooked in an open-flame oven. Customers can choose from dozens of meats, cheeses, sauces and veggies. Or, they can order one of eight signature pizzas on the menu.
Although Blaze is taking over part of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, the candy shop isn't saying goodbye to River Park. The store closed in March, but soon after the owner of the Fashion Fair Rocky Mountain agreed to reopen the River Park store across the way and run both.
It will open sometime this summer, bringing some new goodies like chamoy apples with a coating that's sweet, salty, spicy and sour.
Perhaps the first of the new stores to open will be a Vans store. The clothing store sells men's, women's and kids clothing, with a skate and surf vibe.
The playground just east of Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 has been ripped out and replaced. The new playground, geared toward toddlers and small children, is larger and covered with shade cloth.
In addition to a slide, there is modern equipment that lets kids play with sound and music.
Cookie Cutters, a salon for kids, is also coming to River Park this summer.
The salon has a play area and kids sit in toy cars instead of regular stylist chairs while getting their hair cuts.
At Cookie Cutters, stylists are trained to give hair cuts to children with special needs and sensory issues. It also offers a baby's first haircut package and cuts for mom, dad and teens.
Cookie Cutters is taking over the space once occupied by Sports Fever, which has moved to the main part of the shopping center.
Work is continuing on prepping the empty World Sports Cafe for two new restaurants. River Park and the restaurant owners are staying tight lipped about their plans, except for what The Fresno Bee reported last summer. Back then, a River Park spokeswoman said the owner of Hino Oishi at Campus Pointe was planning a new restaurant, along with another family friendly restaurant.
Expect to see a few other changes at River Park, including new furniture and umbrellas.
