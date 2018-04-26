The first Dunkin' Donuts in the Fresno area will open May 8, 2018 inside the Walmart in Madera at 1977 W. Cleveland Ave.
Bethany Clough

Would you line up for $150 worth of Dunkin’ Donuts? You can at new store opening

By Bethany Clough

April 26, 2018 11:25 AM

The first Dunkin’ Donuts in the Fresno area opens May 8.

The store is inside the Walmart in Madera at 1977 W. Cleveland Ave., just off the Highway 99 exit.

It will open at 7 a.m.

Don’t be surprised if people line up for this one. Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a $150 gift card to the first person in line, $50 gift cards to the second and third people in line, and other giveaways to the first 100 people in line.

A ribbon cutting starts at 9 a.m. that day and will include food samples. The Dunkin’ Donuts mascot, Cuppy, a giant cup of coffee, will be available for photos.

Dunkin’ Donuts – known for its coffee as much as its doughnuts – is an energy-efficient business that has free Wi-Fi and will employ 40 people.

It will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The next closest Dunkin’ Donuts is in Hanford.

A franchisee announced in 2015 that he plans to open 17 Dunkins around the Fresno area and the central San Joaquin Valley. There was no word on whether Fresno will get a Dunkin’ Donuts any time soon.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

