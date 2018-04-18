A third company joins Fresno's restaurant delivery battle. See whose food they deliver

The latest restaurant delivery service competing to bring dinner to your door in Fresno launched Wednesday morning.
DoorDash uses drivers who pick up meals in insulated bags from restaurants and deliver them to customers.
It joinsUber Eats and GrubHub, similar restaurant delivery services.
DoorDash, which calls its drivers "dashers," delivers from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from more than 800 restaurants in the area.
The company has partnerships with national restaurant chains like Wendy’s, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse and Black Angus Steakhouse. It will also pick up from regional chains and local restaurants, including Dai Bai Dang, Alla's Armenian Restaurant and Mike's Pizzeria.
Fresno-area customers can get $5 off an order of $15 or more by using the promo code FRESNODASH at checkout. The deal expires May 31.
DoorDash operates in 600 cities in the United States, including in the Sacramento and Modesto areas.
