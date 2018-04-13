Uncle Buddy's Smokehouse N Grill in Old Town Clovis has closed after two and a half years.
A popular Clovis barbecue restaurant closes. The owner cites 'health reasons'

Uncle Buddy's Smokehouse N Grill has closed.

The barbecue restaurant in Old Town Clovis opened about two and a half years ago and was a popular destination. The owner posted the news of the closure on the restaurant's Facebook page, saying they were closing due to her health issues. She did not go into detail.

To her customers, Johni Jennings said: "I am going to miss our customers. I absolutely love them. We have one of the best clienteles in Clovis. They have been wonderful. They have been patient. We’ve made more friends by having the restaurant and I’m really going to miss everything."

