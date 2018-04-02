Bethany Clough

April 2, 2018 10:34 AM

55 years of memories: Hundreds react after Fresno's El Toro Cafe says it's closing

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

Mexican restaurant El Toro Cafe has closed after 55 years.

The restaurant on Cedar Avenue north of Shields Avenue shared the news on its Facebook page, to the surprise of its customers. The owners did not say why they closed the restaurant and could not be reached for comment.

The post read, in part: "Thank you to all the employees, customers, friends and family that have helped along the way. We do not know what the future holds for us, but I will keep the Facebook page going for a while."

They invited customers to share pictures of the restaurant on their Facebook page.

The news was met with shock and sadness with more than 382 comments and about 300 shares of the post. Customers said they'd miss Taco Tuesday, the enchilada sauce and the employees, while one person asked for the guacamole recipe.

Fans of El Toro cafe expressed shock and sadness on Facebook after hearing news that the restaurant had closed after 55 years in business.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

Related content

Bethany Clough

Comments

Videos

View more video

Bethany Clough