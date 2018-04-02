55 years of memories: Hundreds react after Fresno's El Toro Cafe says it's closing

Mexican restaurant El Toro Cafe has closed after 55 years.
The restaurant on Cedar Avenue north of Shields Avenue shared the news on its Facebook page, to the surprise of its customers. The owners did not say why they closed the restaurant and could not be reached for comment.
The post read, in part: "Thank you to all the employees, customers, friends and family that have helped along the way. We do not know what the future holds for us, but I will keep the Facebook page going for a while."
They invited customers to share pictures of the restaurant on their Facebook page.
The news was met with shock and sadness with more than 382 comments and about 300 shares of the post. Customers said they'd miss Taco Tuesday, the enchilada sauce and the employees, while one person asked for the guacamole recipe.
Comments