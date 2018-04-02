Grubhub is now using its own drivers in Fresno to deliver meals from restaurants to homes.
A restaurant meal delivery service expands in Fresno. See who will bring food to you

By Bethany Clough

April 02, 2018 11:33 AM

Restaurant meal delivery service Grubhub is upping its game in Fresno.

The company has been operating in Fresno for a while, but only with restaurants that provided their own people to deliver food. Now, Grubhub's network of drivers is delivering food, which is expected to bring many more restaurants into the service.

Grubhub competes with UberEATS, which launched in Fresno in May. Another competitor, Door Dash, will begin delivering in the Fresno area April 18.

They all operate using apps that customers download on their phones.

As of Monday, 20 restaurants in the area were participating in Grubhub, including the Bobby Salazar's Mexican Restaurant on Blackstone Avenue, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, The Cheesecake Factory, Sushi & Pop and Fasika Ethiopian Restaurant.

Grubhub's expansion is happening in more than 80 markets nationwide, including Modesto, Stockton and Bakersfield.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

