Aaron Brothers is closing 94 stores. Is the River Park store among them?

Picture framing and art store Aaron Brothers is closing almost all its stores nationwide.
The company, which has a location in River Park, is owned by craft store Michaels, which also has a store in River Park. The company plans to close 94 full-size Aaron Brothers stores in 2018. Three smaller Aaron Brothers that only offer custom framing will remain open.
Michaels did not immediately respond to a question about whether the Fresno store would close. But since Aaron Brothers offers framing and a large portion of it is devoted to art supplies and wall art, it's likely that it will close. The company did not give a closing date.
Michaels, which has its own framing department, plans to turn Aaron Brothers into a store-within-a-store inside Michaels.
The craft store chain bought Aaron Brothers in 1995.
Retailers and restaurants nationwide are closing stores and filing for bankruptcy as they face financial challenges and grapple with shoppers increasingly shopping online.
River Park, which is shuffling some stores already, recently lost the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Chevy's Fresh Mex restaurant is still empty after closing in 2016.
