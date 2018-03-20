This tiny Three Rivers restaurant has landed on a nationwide top 100 dining places list

A little Three Rivers sandwich shop has landed on Yelp.com's Top 100 places to eat list.
Sierra Subs & Salads has long had a reputation for good food. At 41717 Sierra Drive, it's often a stop for tourists who use the picnic tables overlooking the Kaweah River.
It has a big menu and is friendly to vegetarians and gluten-free diners. Its soups change daily, from the vegan spicy Jamaican jerk soup to Italian meat stew.
With 271 reviews, the restaurant has a five-star rating, with many reviews by travelers from around the country.
Yelp explained how it came up with the list: "Yelp’s data science team compared businesses from across the country, using a ranking that considered ratings and number of reviews, while also accounting for quality and popularity, to not only reveal what’s top rated but what’s most popular across the country."
It's the only central San Joaquin Valley restaurant on the list, but also landing a spot on the list are Mazaa Kabob House in Tracy, The Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen in Frazier Park, the Prunedale Market in Salinas, Extreme Hummus in Citrus Heights and Hefty Gyros in Sacramento.
